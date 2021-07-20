Man dies after shooting in LoDo

The victim died one day after being shot on the 1600 block of Blake Street, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — A man died after being shot in downtown Denver early Monday morning, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

Police tweeted at 4:13 a.m. on Monday that officers were on the scene of a shooting on the 1600 block of Blake Street.

A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and on Tuesday DPD said he died.

The victim will be identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

DPD did not release any suspect information or details on what caused the shooting.

#DPD Officers on scene in the 1600 block of Blake St on a shooting, a male was shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/A4lBQnTIfG — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 19, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

