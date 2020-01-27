AURORA, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital where he later died following a shooting Monday morning in Aurora.

The shooting was reported in the 640 block of North Potomac Street, just north of 6th Avenue, around 9:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

A person of interest has been detained in connection with the shooting and there is no ongoing threat to the public, APD said.

RELATED: Police search for Chevy Malibu after fatal hit-and-run closes busy Aurora intersection

RELATED: National Western celebrates second-highest attendance in show history

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS