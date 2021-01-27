Man killed in shooting on East Colfax Avenue

The man was found on the ground in the 5500 block of East Colfax Avenue early Wednesday morning.

DENVER — A man was shot and killed on East Colfax Avenue in Denver early Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

Officers responded to the 5500 block of East Colfax Avenue for a report of a person on the ground. That's near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Hudson Street.

When paramedics arrived, it was determined the person had been shot.

The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to DPD.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.