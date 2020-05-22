Man dies after Denver stabbing

Denver Police are investigating the incident as a homicide after they said the man walked into an Aurora-area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

DENVER — A man is dead after a stabbing near South Quebec Street and Cherry Creek Drive South in Denver, according to a tweet Friday from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

DPD said at 1 a.m., officers were alerted that an adult man had walked into an Aurora-area hospital with a stab wound. He was later pronounced dead.

DPD said the incident occurred in the 1800 block of South Quebec Street, and that it is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.