DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A jury in Douglas County has found a 27-year-old man guilty of killing two people and seriously injuring two others in a crash he caused while driving high in a stolen truck, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Skylar Pagano was found guilty of 17 counts related to the crash, including vehicular homicide DUI, on Dec. 16. The crash resulted in the deaths of Festus Poyner, 32, and Julee Davis, 32, both of Texas.

On May 20, 2018, Pagano was driving a stolen Ford F-150 southbound on Highway 93 with a female passenger. The DA’s office said Pagano was driving 80 mph where the speed limit was 65 mph.

At some point, according to the DA’s office, Pagano moved to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck a Toyota RAV4 driven by Poyner head-on.

Both Poyner and Davis were pronounced dead at the scene. Their 2-year-old son was in a car seat in the back of the vehicle. He sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, the DA’s office said.

Pagano and a passenger inside the vehicle were both seriously injured.

Pagano later told investigators he was high on methamphetamine when he crashed.

In all, Pagano was convicted of:

2 counts of vehicular homicide DUI

4 counts of first-degree assault

1 count of reckless child abuse

2 counts of vehicular homicide reckless driving

2 counts of vehicular assault DUI

2 counts vehicular assault (reckless)

1 count possession of drug paraphernalia

3 traffic counts

He is scheduled to be sentenced in Douglas County court on Feb. 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS