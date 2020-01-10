Man ejected from car following police chase outside Hayden

The man was wanted for failing to pull over during a traffic stop. He was brought to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

HAYDEN, Colo. — A man was injured after he was ejected from his car during a police chase outside Hayden Wednesday, according to a release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Around 6:45 a.m. officers with Craig Police Department attempted to pull over the 36-year-old man, who was driving a late model Honda. He did not pull over and sped away from officers, CBI said.

A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) sergeant was driving on Highway 40 in Hayden when CBI said he saw the man pass him at a high rate of speed. CBI said passing was not allowed on that stretch of the highway.

The CSP sergeant began to chase the vehicle, CBI said. After about 2 miles, CBI said the sergeant attempted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver in an effort to end the chase.

The man's car hit an embankment and he was ejected, according to the CBI. He was brought to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora to be treated for his injuries.

We do not know his current condition or how badly he was injured.

The 14th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident. The sergeant involved has been placed on administrative leave, per CSP policy.

Hayden is located in Routt County between Craig and Steamboat Springs, about 180 miles from Denver.