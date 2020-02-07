Man faces attempted murder charge after woman found with multiple injuries

Billy Ray Cardenas was arrested in connection with the incident in Northglenn early Thursday morning.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man was arrested and faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder after a woman was found bleeding in Northglenn with multiple injuries, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD).

Officers responded to the 2300 block of East 111th Dr. just before 1 a.m. Thursday for reports about a woman screaming. That's just south of the intersection of York Street and 112th Avenue.

Once there they located an injured woman who was taken to the hospital for treatment. No information was provided about how she might have been injured and police said her condition is unknown at this time.

Billy Ray Cardenas, 39, was arrested in connection with this incident, however, police did not say how he may be connected to the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective Paul Gesi at 303-450-8857.