Man facing federal charges after allegedly grabbing passenger on Denver-bound plane

DENVER — Content Warning: This article includes topics that may be sensitive for some readers, including descriptions of lewd behavior.

A man is facing federal charges after allegedly grabbing another passenger on a flight from California to Denver Monday, according to an affidavit.

The alleged assault happened on a flight from Sacramento, California to Denver Monday evening.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, 26-year-old Robert Glasper of Oakland, California, was sitting in a window seat, while the victim was sitting in the middle seat. After the plane door closed, the victim tried to put on his seat belt, but noticed Glasper was sitting on it, according to the affidavit. The victim said “I think you may be sitting on my buckle," and partially stood up to allow Glasper to retrieve his own seatbelt, according to the affidavit.

That's when Glasper reached out and grasped the victim's buttocks, giving a squeeze, according to the affidavit.

As the airplane was ascending, Glasper repeatedly put his hand on the victim's leg, and tried to hold the victim's hand, according to the affidavit.

The victim did not respond, and tried to ignore Glasper, according to the affidavit.

Glasper went to the bathroom, and when he returned, he began masturbating and exposed his penis to the victim, according to the affidavit.

Denver police and FBI officers met the plane at the airport, where they interviewed the victim, a witness, and Glasper, according to the affidavit. A warrant for Glasper's arrest was issued Tuesday, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint, Glasper is facing federal charges of sexual contact without permission within special aircraft jurisdiction; lewd, indecent, obscene acts within special aircraft jurisdiction; and simple assault within special aircraft jurisdiction.

