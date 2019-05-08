PARKER, Colorado — A man is facing second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges after a stabbing in Parker Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the Parker Police Department, officers responded to the 8400 block of Rabbitbrush Way for a fight in progress just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they said they found a man who had been stabbed laying on the ground.

The tweet said a man was taken to a hospital, where he died. He had been stabbed, according to a police spokesperson.

Kyle Gingles, 23, was booked into Douglas County Jail on second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges.

A second suspect was also initially detained but later released.

Police haven't said what connection there is between the suspects and the victim.

Police have asked anyone with information on the incident to contact Det. Brukbacher at 303-805-6523 or Sbrukbacher@parkeronline.org.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS