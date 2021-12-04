Man fatally shot in Aurora Saturday morning

Police said they found a man shot in the 1400 block of North Akron Street.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating a shooting where one man died Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Akron Street, Aurora detectives said. They said they answered the call at 7:46 a.m.

When detectives arrived, they said they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries who later died.

The circumstances leading up to the death of the man are unknown, police said.

They did not release the identity of the victim and said that information would come from the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office after positive identification and notification of family.

Detectives said they're seeking public assistance, and to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

