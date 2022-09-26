Man fatally shot in Commerce City

The shooting happened Sunday evening in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was fatally shot in a Commerce City field Sunday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270. Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim died on the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Police are investigating the man's death as a homicide. No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department tip line at 303-289-3626.

