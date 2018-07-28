Denver — A man was shot and killed during a robbery early Saturday morning in southeast Denver, according to Denver Police.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 6900 block of Girard Avenue on a reported shooting.

Police arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting took place during a robbery involving two suspects.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect information.

