Man fatally shot in Fort Morgan

Five people were questioned, but at this time no one's been formally arrested, police said in a Facebook post.

FORT MORGAN, Colo — A man was fatally shot at a home in Fort Morgan Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

The agency responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Walnut Street around 4:45 p.m. and found an unresponsive man on the front porch of a residence. The man appeared to have been shot, the post said.

Officers detained five people at the scene and began CPR on the man, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died. His name is not being released.

All five detained people have been interviewed.

Police did not say if anyone was formally arrested for the killing but said they were not looking for any suspects and there was no ongoing threat.

They also indicated the shooting was not random and that the victim was known to the occupants of the residence.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office are assisting with the investigation.

