Man fatally stabbed in Denver's City Park West neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal stabbing Tuesday in the 1500 block of Lafayette Street. That's just north of Colfax Avenue in Denver's City Park West neighborhood.

The victim, an adult man, was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries, DPD said.

No arrest have been made. Police have not released any suspect information but said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

