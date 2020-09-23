Police: Man shot car after crash on I-25

The man pulled over after the crash on Interstate 25 and then shot the victim's car, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) released a photo Wednesday of a man they said shot another's person's car after being involved in a crash earlier this month.

The unidentified man is wanted for aggravated assault related to the Sept. 19 incident.

Around 10:30 a.m. that day, he and the victim were involved in a crash on Interstate 25 near South Emerson Street, DPD said.

Following the crash, the man stopped, pulled out a gun and fired it, according to DPD. The victim's car was struck several times. The suspect may drive a dark gray 2010 Acura TL.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

