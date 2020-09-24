Man arrested on attempted murder charge after dispute with neighbor

Samuel Martinez is accused of firing numerous shots at his neighbor during an argument Monday night, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A 24-year-old man has been arrested on numerous charges including attempted murder after he fired several shots at his neighbor following a verbal altercation that turned violent, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said in a Facebook post.

Detectives with ACSO responded to a report of shots fired at about 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 in the area of Del Norte Street and Sherman Street.

Samuel Matinez, 24, was arguing with another adult man when he produced a large frame semi-automatic handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim as the victim fled into his apartment, according to investigators.

He fired several more shots into the door of the victim's apartment but luckily, according to ACSO, no one was struck by the gunfire.

Martinez was located and taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives interviewed numerous witnesses and other neighbors and executed a search warrant at Martinez's residence. They recovered the firearm, a .40 caliber handgun, and other evidence from that apartment.

Martinez was arrested on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Menacing

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm