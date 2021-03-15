Denver Police asking for help after 51-year-old man found dead at motel on Colfax

Marcus Hall was found dead on March 11 at the Ahwahnee Motel located at 8500 E. Colfax Ave.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for any information after a man was found dead on March 11 at the Ahwahnee Motel located at 8500 E. Colfax Ave.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the motel after reports of a shooting, DPD said. Upon arrival, officers found 51-year-old Marcus Hall dead at the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

