DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Friday morning.

Officers initially responded to the 2200 block of Ivanhoe Street in North Park Hill neighborhood on Sept. 6 on a report of a body in a vehicle.

On Monday morning, DPD said in a tweet that the man's death is being investigated as a homicide. They would not provide any suspect information and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Callers to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

