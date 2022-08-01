Man found dead in car in Lakewood

Police said they were called to the scene in the area of Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the area of Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the driver's seat of a car. His name has not yet been released.

Police said they believe the shooting happened at a nearby car wash, and they think multiple suspects were involved. They're still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

