DENVER - A man was found dead inside the parking garage of the Denver Performing Arts Complex at 13th and Arapahoe Friday morning.

His death has been ruled a homicide, a Tweet from Denver Police said. No suspect information is available and police did not say how the man died.

As a result of the investigation, the entire garage complex is closed. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.

