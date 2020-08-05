Neighbor discovers man dead inside Commerce City home

A neighbor discovered the man unresponsive inside a home early Friday morning.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man was found dead inside a Commerce City home early Friday morning, and investigators said his death appears to be suspicious.

Around 5:30 a.m., a neighbor of the man called for help after discovering the victim unresponsive in the home in the 7000 block of Garden Lane, near East 74th Avenue and Oneida Street.

Officers arrived at the home and determined that the adult victim was deceased inside the home. No information was provided about how he may have died, but investigators said circumstances related to his death "appear suspicious."

Detectives remained at the scene late Friday morning investigating the incident, however, they said traffic in the area was not expected to be impacted.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Commerce City Police Tip Line at 303-289-3626. The line is not monitored live but is checked regularly.