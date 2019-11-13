GLENDALE, Colorado — Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Glendale on Nov. 2.

Glendale Police said a 911 call was made regarding a single-vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of South Birch Street. The Denver Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a 20-year-old Hispanic man who died in the vehicle.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office confirmed the man's identity as 20-year-old Carlos Ramirez-Rivera.

Glendale Police are looking for any witnesses who may have been near the area of South Birch Street and East Kentucky Avenue during the time of the incident.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 303-759-1511.

An investigation is ongoing.

