CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man was found dead on the sidewalk outside a Centennial apartment complex Friday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office said.

Around 5:45 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call about shots fired at the Centennial East Apartments at 14400 E. Fremont Ave.

They responded to the area, but didn't find anything.

Just after 7 a.m., another person called and said they found a man's body on the sidewalk under a tree near the complex.

The sheriff's office said the victim suffered from a gunshot wound and they believe his death is a homicide.

He was identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner as 48-year-old Mark Davis. According to the coroner's report, he had been shot multiple times.

No suspect information has been released.