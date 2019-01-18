CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man was found dead on the sidewalk outside a Centennial apartment complex Friday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office said.
Around 5:45 a.m., the sheriff's office received a call about shots fired at the Centennial East Apartments at 14400 E. Fremont Ave.
They responded to the area, but didn't find anything.
Just after 7 a.m., another person called and said they found a man's body on the sidewalk under a tree near the complex.
The sheriff's office said the victim suffered from a gunshot wound and they believe his death is a homicide.
There's no suspect information at this time.