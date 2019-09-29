CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A man was found dead in front of a home after a report of a shot being fired Saturday night in Cañon City.

At 9:24 p.m., Cañon City police officers responded to a report of a gunshot heard at the 600 block of Spruce Court, according to a release from the police department. Officers arrived on scene and found the man dead in front of a home in the area.

Police identified the victim as 39-year-old Richard Fay. Witnesses told authorities that a black or dark-colored sedan with Louisiana license plates was seen in the area before the gunshot was heard.

Police said they had no suspects in custody and there was no threat to the community. The investigation was ongoing.

Police asked the community that if anyone sees a vehicle matching the description of the one in this incident to call 911 and do not approach the vehicle or its occupants.

