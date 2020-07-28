Man found dead in South Platte River had 'puncture wounds'

An Adams County employee who was working in the area discovered the victim around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man who was found dead in the South Platte River Tuesday morning in Adams County had puncture wounds to his upper body, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Deputies and detectives with ACSO responded to the area of the 9000 block of Riverdale Road around 9:30 a.m. after an Adams County employee who was working in the area discovered the man's body in the river. That's not far from the intersection of East 88th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

The victim has not been identified, however, ACSO said he was a 65-year-old man who appeared to have "multiple puncture wounds" to his upper body.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, according to the sheriff's office.