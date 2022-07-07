Man found dead in southeast Denver home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death, but said it appears to be a homicide.

DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man found in a southeast Denver home as a homicide, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

Police said Thursday night, officers were called to a home on Iliff Avenue near the intersection with South Parker Road. They did not specify the nature of the call, but said they were told someone was possibly deceased inside.

When officers arrived, they got the other people out of the home, searched it, and found a man's body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

