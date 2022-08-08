Man found dead in southwest Denver

The victim's name has not yet been released. The coroner's office will determine how he died.

DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found in southwest Denver Monday as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said around 3:20 p.m. that they were conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 9000-block of West Saratoga Place, which is near the Southwest Recreation Center. Police later said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

