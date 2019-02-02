DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who murdered a 24-year-old woman and dumped her body along Interstate 25 in Douglas County will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty on all counts.

Mihail Petrov, 38, on Wednesday was found guilty of first-degree murder after deliberation and seven other counts for stabbing Shelby Weatherly 19 times, the DA's office announced Friday.

Those counts were:

Murder 1, after deliberation (Class 1 felony)

Two counts -- Tampering with a deceased human boy (Class 3 felony)

Attempted escape (Class 5 felony)

Tampering with physical evidence (Class 6 felony)

Motor vehicle theft (Class 6 felony)

Two counts -- Possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance (Drug felony Class 4)

A passing motorist found Weatherly's body along southbound I-25 near the Greenland exit on Sept. 30, 2017. In addition to stab wounds to her neck, jugular and heart, an autopsy found she had more than 50 injuries total.

RELATED: Man now facing murder charge in I-25 death from September 2017

"This cold-blooded killer stabbed an innocent young woman," said District Attorney George Brauchler. "There is no room in our society for such a monster. Life without the possibility of parole—ever—is the only appropriate sentence our system can give."

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

The Douglas County Sheriff identified Petrov following an investigation that involved forensic evidence, videos, photos and witnesses, the DA's said.

Petrov’s fingerprints were on items found with Weatherly’s body, ad Weatherly’s blood was found on Petrov’s clothing and in his car.

Petrov admitted to two people he had killed someone who was on the news, the DA said, and asked one of those people: "Do you want to smell human blood?"

The DA said when Petrov was arrested Oct. 13, 2017, he was in a stolen vehicle and was carrying cocaine and methamphetamine. He attempted to escape after being arrested but was unsuccessful.

Sentencing is set for April 30. The statutory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know