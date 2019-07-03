JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury found a man guilty for child abuse resulting in the death of his three-month-old daughter in July of 2017.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding 39-year-old Kelly Ray Kerr guilty of the charge, according to a press release from Jefferson and Gilpin Counties' District Attorney Office. The jury returned their verdict in the case on Monday following a five day trial.

At about 7 a.m. on July 21, Kerr was left in charge of his infant daughter, Olivia, while her mother went to work. Later that afternoon, Kerr called Olivia’s mother and said she wasn’t breathing. It took Kerr 17 minutes to locate Olivia’s mother by phone, the release says, and she was the one who eventually called 911.

When Lakewood police and West Metro Fire Rescue arrived at the home, Olivia was not breathing. She was transported to Lutheran Medical Center where medical staff were able to get a pulse, according to the release. Olivia was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital where she died that same night.

Doctors later discovered that Olivia suffered a major skull fracture, a second skull fracture, bilateral retinal hemorrhages, multiple rib fractures, and bruising on her face and jaw, the release says.

The coroner told the jury that Olivia’s cause of death was from blunt force trauma. An expert also testified at trial that the infant's injuries were consistent with having been shaken.

Additional testimony shared to the jury said Olivia had no odd or unusual behavior or injuries in the days leading up to her death, according to the release.

Kerr, who could face 16 to 48 years in prison, will be sentenced on April 11 at 1 p.m.

