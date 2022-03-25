Man found guilty of killing wife

The shooting happened July 18, 2019 at the couple's home in the area of 32nd and Dexter streets in Denver, prosecutors said.

DENVER — A man has been found guilty of killing his wife at their Denver home in 2019.

Prosecutors said Friday that Philip Bivins, 47, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Tia Bivins. The jury deliberated for about five and a half hours before reaching a verdict.

The shooting happened July 18, 2019 at the couple's home in the area of 32nd and Dexter streets in Denver, prosecutors said.

About 22 hours after the shooting, around 9 p.m. on July 19, Bivins went to a Denver police station, told officers "I was the shooter in a shooting," and said he wanted to turn himself in, according to a probable cause statement.

Officers asked when the shooting happened and who the victim was. Bivins said it happened "between 11 and 12," but did not indicate if it was that morning or the previous night, according to the statement. Bivins told officers the victim was his wife, Tia Bivins.

About 20 minutes before Bivins turned himself in, officers had been called to the area of East 32nd Avenue and North Dahlia Street to investigate a reported homicide, according to the statement. Police had been told a woman had been shot about 25 or 30 minutes earlier. Officers checked the area but couldn't find a victim at that time.

Bivins will be sentenced June 17 in Denver district court.

