JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A man has been found guilty of racketeering in a case involving an illegal enterprise in which people's identities were stolen and credit cards were used to purchase goods and services, according to a release Tuesday from the Jefferson County District Attorney.

Michael John Mancuso, 29, ran an identity theft ring in which he and other members would obtain people's financial and personal information and then purchased things like bicycles, jewelry, clothing, motor vehicles, gift cards and more, the DA said.

A member of the enterprise would often call a business and tell them they wanted to purchase an item for a relative and then provide credit card info over the phone, the DA said.

The DA said another member would then pick up the prepaid item, and they would turn around and sell them at pawn shops in return for a fee for each item they sold.

RELATED: ‘Violent offender’ who escaped youth center facing charges for 2 hotel robberies

The case involved 35 victims — both merchants and individuals — and $38,000 in fraudulent transactions, as well as $20,000 in "thwarted" attempts to use the financial information, the DA said.

The jury found Mancuso guilty of 43 counts:

Violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act (COCCA) (F2)

13 counts of ID theft (F4)

7 counts of forgery (F5)

2 counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft (F5)

2 counts of theft (F5)

Conspiracy to commit theft and ID theft (F5)

8 counts of theft (F6)

5 counts of false information to a pawn broker (F6)

4 counts attempted theft (F6)

Seven other people were also indicted and convicted in the case:

Jacob Wyatt Westfall, 21

Faith Marie Knight, 27

Matthew Paul Lane, 43

Texie Shannon Lane, 36

Dwone Daunte Extor, 23

Chelsea Juanita Dix, 25

Kristina Julie Babe, 41

Mancuso is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail and will be sentenced Sept. 30.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection with series of Northfield Stapleton burglaries

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS