LONGMONT, Colo. — A man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in the backseat of a car while she was unconscious, a release from the Boulder County District Attorney's Office says.

In April 2018, police said Edgar Ramirez-Martinez, 25, went to a bar in Longmont with a group of friends, including the woman he would later assault.

During the night, the release says the victim became extremely intoxicated and Ramirez-Martinez helped place her in the backseat of a car.

While she was unconscious, the release says Ramirez-Martinez sexually assaulted the victim. At some point during the attack, the victim woke up.

During the trial, witnesses testified that they saw the victim run from the car, the release says.

Ramirez-Martinez was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault. He will be sentenced on October 31.

