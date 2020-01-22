DENVER — A man was found guilty Friday of violently robbing and injuring an 81-year-old woman and using her credit cards to buy high-end shoes.

On Jan. 14 at around 8:15 p.m. the victim was waiting at a bus stop near South Monaco Street and East Dakota Avenue when Christopher Poot-Baca, 20, attempted to grab her purse and lunch box, police said.

She resisted and police said Poot-Baca pushed her to the ground and ran. The woman severely fractured her kneecap due to the fall, according to police.

The woman was able to flag down two passersby who called police.

Poot-Baca used the victim's stolen credit cards for online purchases and to try to buy high-end Air Jordan shoes at a Lakewood Footlocker, according to police.

A jury found him guilty of:

Robbery of an at-risk person

Identity theft

Criminal possession of a financial device

A crime of violence, a sentence enhancer for causing serious bodily injury to the victim

Poot-Baca will be sentenced on March 20.

