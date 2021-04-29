Man found guilty of murder after police found woman dead in bathtub

The jury found Jarvis Gates guilty, and he will be sentenced on May 5.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Jefferson County jury found a 39-year-old man guilty Thursday in the murder of a 32-year-old woman who was found dead in the bathtub of a hotel in Lakewood, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Lakewood Police Department (LPD) was called to Chalet Motel on W. Alameda on a suspicious death report on Nov. 2, 2019, said the release.

Police found 32-year-old Rotasha Pryor-Thomas dead in the bathtub with water running and overflowing onto the floor, said the release.

Thomas died of asphyxiation on the night of October 31, 2019, according to the release.

Following an investigation, Jarvis Gates was arrested at about 2 p.m. on Nov. 5. A jury convicted Gates of the following charges on Thursday:

First-degree murder- after deliberation

First-degree murder - felony murder

Second-degree kidnapping

Tampering with physical evidence

According to the release, LPD's investigation included DNA evidence, fingerprints and cell phone mapping. Footage from the motel also played a crucial role, says the release.

Gates is being held at the Jefferson County jail without bound until sentencing on May 5.

