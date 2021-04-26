Man found guilty of stabbing county judge with a screwdriver

On Monday a Denver jury found 39-year old Jose Armenta-Vazquez guilty on all counts after deliberating for approximately three and a half hours.

DENVER — A Denver jury found Jose Armenta-Vazquez, 39, guilty of all charges on Monday after being accused of stabbing an Adams County judge who interrupted a burglary at his Denver home in August 2019, according to the Denver's District Attorney's Office (DA).

DNA evidence left on the screwdriver (and other items) used to stab Magistrate Judge David Blackett matched Jose Armenta-Vazquez said the DA.

Jose Armenta-Vazquez was found guilty on all counts:

Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first-degree

First-degree assault

First-degree burglary

The jury also found him guilty of committing a crime of violence which is a sentencing enhancer.

The DA said the police were dispatched to North Dexter Street in Denver to assist emergency medical services with Blackett who had been stabbed and was bleeding on Aug. 18, 2019.

Blackett was transported to Denver Health Medical Center and was not initially expected to survive his injuries. Life-saving surgery was performed and he was subsequently able to answer police questions about the attack, according to the DA.

Blackett reported that he confronted Armenta-Vazquez in his garage while Armenta-Vazquez was in the process of stealing, which led to Blackett being stabbed with a screwdriver.

According to Jefferson County sheriff’s records, Armenta-Vazquez was arrested on Dec. 16, 2019, by Wheat Ridge police on a felony menacing charge.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Armenta Vazquez has been arrested 36 times in the past 20 years and has used two dozen aliases.

He has been arrested on numerous traffic charges, as well as more serious allegations, including assault and child abuse.