COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are searching for potential suspects related to a homicide reported early this weekend there.

Law enforcement first got the call around 6 a.m. to go to the 7100 block of Locust Street in Commerce City on a report of a shooting. Officers with the Commerce City Police Department found a man dead in the street there, according to Commander Flynn with the department. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Elias Eugene Pickett.

The initial investigation gave way to a homicide investigation, Flynn said. There are no suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Commerce City Police Department “Tip-Line” at 303-289-3626.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS