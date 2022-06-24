Man dies days after being shot in Aurora; public's help sought

The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Aurora on Monday died Thursday, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers with APD responded to reports of a shooting near East Alameda Avenue and South Jamaica Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital by Aurora Fire Rescue.

APD said he remained in the hospital where he died on Thursday. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Lashae Quashawn Cannady.

The shooting is under investigation.

Police asked that anyone driving in the area who may have dashcam video contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7807. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.