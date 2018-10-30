KUSA — A Greeley man will spend 13 years in prison after prosecutors said he attacked a man and woman with a meat cleaver after they spotted him huffing chemicals.

In a news release, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Jama Abdi Isse was sentenced on Friday for his role in the early morning June 10, 2017 altercation. Earlier this year, he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault and abusing toxic vapors.

According to court documents, the two victims were loading up their vehicle for a fishing trip in the 1500 block of 11th Street in Greeley when they spotted Isse and another man inhaling computer duster.

Prosecutors said the two men approached the man and woman and became aggressive. At one point, Isse used a meat cleaver to slice through the male victim’s ear, neck and the side of his torso, while the other suspect, Abdi Jibril, punched the woman.

That woman was able to get away, according to prosecutors, but when she tried to disarm Isse, he cut her with a meat cleaver.

© 2018 KUSA-TV