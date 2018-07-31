A man who had already been convicted of 10 DUIs before he injured two people while driving under the influence on Christmas Day 2015 has now been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Ramon Medrano-Corral, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault-DUI and four counts of habitual criminal in Denver District Court earlier this week, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said the night of Dec. 25, 2015, Medrano-Corral crashed head-on with another car near 48th Avenue and Inca Street while he was driving drunk.

Two people were seriously injured.

His 10 previous DUIs dated back more than three decades in multiple jurisdictions, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

