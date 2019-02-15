KUSA - A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for repeatedly stabbing a coworker in an attack that prosecutors with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said was “completely unprovoked.”

David Gladu, 47, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and theft for the October 2017 incident early this year, according to a news release from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Gladu and the victim had worked together organizing billiard tournaments with the American Pool Players Association for 15 years, prosecutors said. One day, when Gladu came over to the victim’s home to exchange some documents, he admitted to bringing over a kitchen knife and stabbing the victim.

When the knife broke, prosecutors said Gladu used scissors to keep stabbing the victim, who said in court that she fell down and played dead in hope that her attacker would leave.

This is something she ultimately believed saved her life.

