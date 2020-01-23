WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County man will spend the next 32 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in Greeley in 2018, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.

Leonardo Biorato, 19, was handed down the sentence late last month after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree murder in November.

Biorato shot and killed Edward Joseph Boyle Jr., 46, in July 2018 at the Village Green Apartments along 26th Avenue in Greeley, the DA's office said.

Two witnesses to the homicide told police they were sitting in a car outside of the apartment complex when they hard two men yelling before hearing a single gunshot, the DA's office said.

Following an investigation that took several months, the DA's office said Biorato was arrested in December 2018 for the murder.

He will serve his 32-year sentence plus mandatory parole in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

