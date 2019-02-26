CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man was sentenced to 42 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of a Centennial business in 2017, according to a release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Nicholas Lee Locascio, 30, was sentenced Feb. 15. In October 2018, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. As part of that plea agreement, 42 years behind bars was the maximum sentence he could have received, prosecutors said.

On March 22, 2017, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to QED, a business at 7000 S. Jordan Road just before 11 a.m., to investigate a shooting.

Justin Doe was shot and killed in a random shooting outside a Centennial office in 2017.

Deputies found Justin Doe outside on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The sentence cannot bring Justin back, but at least the defendant is behind bars and cannot harm anyone else,” she said.

Witnesses and evidence led investigators to Locascio as a suspect. He was arrested on the same day of the shooting near a fitness club in Aurora. Locascio tried to hide methamphetamine from the arresting officers.

Investigators found no prior connection between Locascio and Doe.

