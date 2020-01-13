GARDEN CITY, Colo. — A man will spend the next six decades in prison for punching a woman in the face, choking her until she was unconscious and then holding her captive in his apartment until police arrived, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Wade Egloff, 45, was sentenced to 64 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections late last month by a Weld County district court judge.

In March 2019, police responded to a disturbance call at an apartment located on 9th Avenue in Garden City, which is located about an hour northeast of Denver in Weld County. Officers arrived to find a woman crying and bloody, with her face bruised and swollen, the DA’s office said.

The victim told police that she and Egloff had gotten into an argument the night before, and that Egloff had punched her in the face multiple times and choked her until she was unconscious.

At one point, the victim said Egloff stepped outside for something, so she closed and locked the apartment door. Egloff was eventually able to get back inside the apartment through a window, and started punching her in the face again.

According to the DA’s office, Egloff made the victim take sleeping pills that were prescribed to him so that she wouldn’t run away when he was sleeping.

The victim also told police that she would have to tell people that she got into a fight with another woman at a bar, and that was the reason why her face appeared swollen. She also told police that Egloff wouldn't let her leave his side or use her cell phone,

The day after Egloff beat the victim, she was able to access her phone and call 911, according to the DA's office.

In July, a jury convicted Egloff of:

Attempted second-degree murder

First-degree assault with a deadly weapon

First-degree assault strangulation

Second-degree assault causing seriously bodily injury

Telephone obstruction

False imprisonment

“This defendant is a premier example of distorted masculinity,” said Deputy District Attorney Chris Ponce, who prosecuted the case. “For too long he has used extreme physical violence against the women with whom he was intimately involved with to impose control and dominance over them. His 64-year prison sentence is a just retribution for the victim in this case, as well as his past victims, and will ensure that our community is safe from the poison of his toxic masculinity.”

