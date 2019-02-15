KUSA - A man who prosecutors said was involved in a crime spree that included stolen cash, narcotics, breaking into a house and telling the woman inside he had to “lay low” for a while because “the heat was after him” has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for the December 2017 incident, according to a news release from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Edward Barron, 32, was found guilty of 18 felony counts on Jan. 12. He was sentenced on Tuesday, the DA’s Office said.

Barron’s crime spree began at 5 a.m. on Dec. 9, when prosecutors said he stole a red Nissan at gunpoint near the intersection of Kipling Street and Morrison Road. He would go on to hold a pharmacist at gunpoint and leave with Dilaudid and Fentanyl, rob a bank, and then break into a house, where he held the residents at gunpoint and told them he had to “lay low” because “the heat was after him.”

A woman managed to escape, and Barron attempted to leave but was confronted by officers outside, according to the release. Though Barron tried to run away, he was quickly apprehended and taken into custody by officers.

