AURORA, Colo. — A man wearing a ski mask who struggled with Aurora police while being taken into custody went into cardiac arrest after rescue workers administered medication to calm him down Saturday, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The man regained a pulse after Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) and Falck Ambulance staff — who also responded to the incident — administered lifesaving measures, APD said.

Aurora officers responded to a call Saturday at 10:32 p.m. near Billings Street and East Colfax Avenue of a "suspicious person" who was wearing a ski mask and waving his arms at the caller, APD said in its release.

APD said officers tried to make contact with the man, who would not stop walking down the street from the officer. The man "resisted contact, a struggle ensued and he was taken into custody," according to the release.

"Due to the level of physical force applied while restraining the subject and his agitated mental state," officers then requested AFR and Falck Ambulance staff respond, the release states.

AFR administered a standard medication "routinely utilized to reduce agitation," the release said. The man suffered cardiac arrest, lifesaving measures were initiated and he regained a pulse and was then treated at a local hospital, according to the release.

APD's Major Crimes/Homicide unit and members of the Denver Police Department were called in to investigate "due to the critical nature" of the incident.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office will review the investigation once it's completed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Agent M. Ingui at 303-739-6067.

