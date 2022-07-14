Man pleads guilty in deadly stabbing in Aurora

Marcos Gutierrez pleaded guilty to a lesser count of 2nd-degree murder in the death of Airica Beaty. He was facing a charge of 1st-degree murder after deliberation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — And man charged in the deadly 2020 stabbing of a woman in an Aurora apartment pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, court records show.

Marcos Gutierrez, 23, was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.

Aurora Police Department said officers responded around 10 p.m. on April 11, 2020 to a report of an unknown problem at the Amber Apartments, which is located at 1945 Peoria St. near the intersection of Peoria and East Montview Boulevard.

Officers found Beaty and a man who were stabbed in a fifth-floor apartment, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Beaty died from her injuries, and the man's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Court records show the second-degree murder charge was added on June 24, 2022, the same day Gutierrez pleaded guilty.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Adams County court.

Jennifer Campbell-Hicks contributed to the reporting in this story.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.