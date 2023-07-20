Man charged in deaths of sister, man pleads guilty

Casey Devol pleaded guilty to charges including two counts of murder in the deaths of his sister Jessica Mitchell and Bryan Gray in February 2022.

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — The man charged in the deaths of two people, including his sister, in Douglas County in February 2022 pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including murder, according to court documents.

Casey Michael Devol, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his sister Jessica Mitchell, 32, and Bryan Gray, 34, near Franktown. He also pleaded guilty to one count of felony animal cruelty. Other charges including two counts of first-degree murder after deliberation were dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the victims' bodies were found in a garage at a home in 2100 block of Russellville Road southeast of Franktown around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

A coworker of Gray went to the property to give Gray a title to a vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit. The man said he entered the garage because he knew that was where he was most likely to find Gray, and when he did, he found his body and the body of a woman, later identified as Mitchell.

A sheriff's deputy responded and found a large tool chest pushed against the garage door and both bodies near it, the affidavit says. Mitchell was lying on her back and appeared to have a gunshot wound to her stomach, according to the affidavit.

Gray was to her right and appeared to have trauma to his head, which the deputy suspected was a gunshot wound, the affidavit says. He also had a plate of food on top of him as if he was getting ready to eat, the document says.

Investigators believe they were killed either Feb. 8, 2022 or the day before.

Around 10 a.m. on the morning after the bodies were found, a family friend of Mitchell called the sheriff's office and said she had information about the deaths, the affidavit says.

She reported that Devol and his sister did not have a good relationship and said she did not have knowledge of his involvement, but had a "hunch" that Devol was involved. The woman also reported that Devol had not shown up to work for two days, the affidavit says.

On Feb. 9, 2022 authorities tracked down Devol in Salina, Kansas.

The Salina Police Department in Kansas said they received an alert from the sheriff's office about Devol after cell phone data indicated he was in Salina near Interstate 70. Police officers responded to that area to search for Devol and spotted his vehicle behind a motel, where he was arrested without incident.

