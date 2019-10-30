JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — It took jurors just one hour to convict a Jefferson County man of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife of 37 years, according to the First Judicial District.

Bruce Bagwell, 60, was convicted on Monday and is being held without bond until his sentencing on Nov. 13.

RELATED: Lakewood man accused of shooting, killing wife

Lakewood police got a call from Theresa Bagwell’s father on Feb 6. He told officers that he had called to speak with his daughter, but Bruce Bagwell answered and told him that he had shot and killed Theresa.

When police arrived at the house at 9890 W. 26th Avenue, they found Mrs. Bagwell deceased. They said they found her sitting in a wheelchair and suffering from three shotgun wounds.

Theresa Bagwell had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in January 2019 and an affidavit says the family had chosen in-home hospice care in lieu of treatment. The hospice care provider was with Mrs. Bagwell earlier in the day that she was murdered.

RELATED: Affidavit: Lakewood man charged in wife's murder told police she had terminal cancer and wanted to die

According to testimony at trial, Bruce Bagwell shot his wife twice in the back of the head and then fired a third shot into her chest.

According to an affidavit for Bagwell's arrest, he claimed his wife repeatedly asked him to kill her. He told officers he had originally planned to kill her in a field, but that plan could not work due to her physical limitations.

Investigators also spoke to the couple's roommate, according to the affidavit. That woman told police that she had never heard Teresa Bagwell ask her husband to kill her and that Bruce Bagwell was a heavy drinker.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS