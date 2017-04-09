Man found guilty of sexually assaulting 4 women in LoDo

Bryon White, 52, was convicted on eight counts of felony sexual assault for incidents that took place between 2017 and 2018.

DENVER — A jury on Wednesday found a man charged with sexually assaulting four women in Lower Downtown in 2019 guilty, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

Bryon White, 52, was convicted on eight counts of felony sexual assault after the jury deliberated for five hours. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

>Video above from Jan. 2019: Man charged in 4 LoDo sex assaults.

Whitehorn targeted young women as they exited bars in the downtown Denver neighborhood, and would offer them a ride home before committing the sexual assaults, according to the district attorney's office.

“I thank the jury for their service and am proud that we secured justice for these four brave women,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a news release. “These women are to be commended for finding the courage to go through a criminal trial and I hope their stories empower other sexual assault victims to report their abuse.”

Whitehorn was charged with four sexual assaults that he began committing in 2017, the DA's office said. He sexually assaulted the women in his 2005 Audi A4 sedan and then drove them home, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted the women in his 2005 Audi A4 sedan and then drove them home.

DNA evidence collected from the most recent assault, which was reported in December 2018, matched three other sex assault cases, Denver prosecutors said.

Below is a list of reported incidents from Denver police:

April 9, 2017 — Lodo’s Bar & Grill, 1946 Market St.

October 14, 2017 — Jackson’s Lodo, 1520 20th St.

January 28, 2018 — Lodo’s Bar & Grill 1946 Market St.

December 14, 2018 – The Ginn Mill, 2041 Larimer St.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.